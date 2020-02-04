4 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares rose 3.7% to $32.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

• iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares increased by 3.5% to $24.69. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.

Losers

• Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1432.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1600.00.

• Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock decreased by 3.5% to $1430.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $1800.00.