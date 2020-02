11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares surged 12.0% to $1.96.

• Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares rose 5.5% to $243.43. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 3.4% to $10.17. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

Losers

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock declined 20.0% to $1.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares decreased by 11.1% to $1.28.

• Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 10.1% to $2.50. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock fell 8.7% to $4.70.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares decreased by 8.7% to $2.74.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares declined 5.7% to $2.14.

• Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares fell 4.3% to $58.98. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.