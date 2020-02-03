18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) stock surged 15.5% to $35.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares increased by 11.7% to $0.70.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares surged 10.2% to $1.73.

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock increased by 8.4% to $4.98. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.34.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 6.6% to $0.31.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock rose 6.1% to $2.00. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

• Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $28.03. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $65.98. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $8.62. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

• BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock rose 3.4% to $5.15.

Losers

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 19.6% to $3.40 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock plummeted 14.1% to $2.50.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares plummeted 10.6% to $3.88.

• Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 10.0% to $3.50.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock decreased by 4.6% to $4.32. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined 4.3% to $3.12.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 3.3% to $1.75.