18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 03, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Gainers

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) stock surged 15.5% to $35.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares increased by 11.7% to $0.70.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares surged 10.2% to $1.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock increased by 8.4% to $4.98. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.34.

Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 6.6% to $0.31.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock rose 6.1% to $2.00. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $28.03. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $65.98. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $8.62. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock rose 3.4% to $5.15.

 

Losers

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 19.6% to $3.40 during Monday's pre-market session.

Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock plummeted 14.1% to $2.50.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares plummeted 10.6% to $3.88.

Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 10.0% to $3.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock decreased by 4.6% to $4.32. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined 4.3% to $3.12.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 3.3% to $1.75.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

