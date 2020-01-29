12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock increased by 34.7% to $6.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares increased by 19.5% to $5.63.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock rose 19.0% to $0.49.

• Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 7.7% to $4.22.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock surged 6.4% to $4.31.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock rose 4.8% to $4.57. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.70.

Losers

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 19.2% to $0.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Denali Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares decreased by 4.5% to $23.72. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) stock declined 3.9% to $1.97.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.28.