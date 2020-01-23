Market Overview

15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock surged 199.1% to $3.38 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock rose 72.1% to $1.13.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.36.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $8.05.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock increased by 9.2% to $4.53.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 7.5% to $0.76. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares rose 4.0% to $48.00. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

 

Losers

Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares decreased by 23.4% to $7.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) stock declined 22.1% to $2.99. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares declined 13.5% to $99.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $137.00.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares declined 10.6% to $2.92.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock plummeted 9.1% to $0.30.

Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock decreased by 7.8% to $18.60. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock decreased by 7.4% to $1.75.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock plummeted 6.0% to $4.40.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

