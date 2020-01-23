Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $20.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

 

Losers

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined 28.1% to $0.20 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 10.9% to $8.91. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 8.1% to $2.04. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares plummeted 6.2% to $4.70.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock plummeted 4.7% to $3.86. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

