10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) from $100 to $90. Everbridge shares closed at $67.40 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $318 to $322. Adobe shares closed at $277.50 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from $80 to $90. Ryanair closed at $83.35 on Monday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) from $45 to $54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $46.00 on Monday.
- UBS boosted Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) price target from $23 to $27. Symantec shares closed at $23.75 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lifted Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) price target from $230 to $255. Amgen shares closed at $214.41 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) price target from $33 to $26. Under Armour shares closed at $17.14 on Monday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $108 to $130. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $117.88 on Monday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from $80 to $91. Autoliv shares closed at $82.73 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on AECOM (NYSE: ACM) from $44 to $49. AECOM closed at $41.61 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
