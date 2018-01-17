Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) soared higher by more than 50 percent in reaction to an unconfirmed Dow Jones report that Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is interested in acquiring the bio pharmaceutical company that develops cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) will report its fourth quarter results after market close at around 4:10 p.m. EST. The metal company has seen its stock gain around 70 percent over the past year.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF), the financial sector exchange traded fund, gained around 0.3 percent as some of Wall Street's biggest banks, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) reported their respective earnings results.
- Reality Shares NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN) and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NASDAQ: BLOK) are two new blockchain-related exchange traded funds that will begin trading for the first time Wednesday.
- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) was trading lower by more than 15 percent. The company develops a smartphone measurement application for the retail industry saw its stock soar higher by 60 percent in one day last week. The company attended the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas which management described as "hugely successful."
