30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 70.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare reported a strategic collaboration for the development and expansion of access to Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) rose 50.2 percent to $68.50 in pre-market trading after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 35.3 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has entered into a licensing deal with Strongbridge for Macrilen in the United States and Canada.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 18.3 percent to $8.22 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, EC Technology & Innovations Limited, has entered into a cooperation agreement with CoAssets Pte Ltd. ("CoAssets"), for the co-development of financial technology.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) rose 14.5 percent to $18.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 21.54 percent on Tuesday. Newater Technology reported a new strategic partnership with NW Blockchain Limited to jointly develop blockchain applications to use in the wastewater treatment industry.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 11.3 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading. Mitek disclosed that its Mobile Verify has improved leading European blockchain provider Nocks' customer on-boarding time by 98 percent, from 12 hours to 5 minutes.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 7.8 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after surging 16.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 7.3 percent to $29.81 in pre-market trading after falling 5.25 percent on Tuesday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 7.3 percent to $175.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.31 percent on Tuesday.
- ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 6 percent to $197.37 in pre-market trading after reporting earnings beat early on Wednesday.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.5 percent to $53.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.49 percent on Tuesday.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) rose 3.8 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.18 percent on Tuesday.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares rose 3.6 percent to $4 in the pre-market trading session after declining 4.81 percent on Tuesday.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares rose 3.6 percent to $16 in pre-market trading after tumbling 16.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ: ORBK) rose 3.4 percent to $53.20. Orbotech expects Q4 sales of $256 million and FY17 sales of $900 million.
Losers
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) fell 22.5 percent to $4.07 in pre-market trading.
- Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares fell 19.3 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its Q4 sales outlook.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares fell 18.9 percent to $5.93 in pre-market trading after the company narrowed fourth quarter sales outlook from 1 cents-7 cents to 5 cents-6 cents.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 15.9 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading after declining 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) fell 7.5 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading market trading. Boeing announced the launch of a new company for the design and building of airplane seats. The company has been named 'Adient Aerospace.'
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 9.8 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading after rising 9.52 percent on Friday.
- Pearson PLC (ADR) (NYSE: PSO) fell 6.1 percent to $9.23 after declining 0.81 percent on Tuesday.
- Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) shares fell 5.6 percent to $13.00 after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares fell 5 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading. Ethan Allen reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.51 to $0.52 per share on sales of $198.5 million.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 4.5 percent to $3.43 in pre-market trading after tumbling 13.91 percent on Tuesday.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares fell 4.5 percent to $112.52 in pre-market trading after dipping 1.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 4.3 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.45 percent on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after rising 24.30 percent on Tuesday.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 4.1 percent to $18.70 in the pre-market trading session after declining 1.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 3.7 percent to $53.40 in pre-market trading. Fastenal reported upbeat profit for its fourth quarter.
