A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Data on industrial production for December will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while the housing market index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Palm Beach, Florida at 3:00 p.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Palm Beach, Florida at 3:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in New Brunswick, New Jersey at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 145 points to 25,961.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10 points to 2,792.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 24 points to 6,787.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.54 percent to trade at $68.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.44 percent to trade at $63.45 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index dropping 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.23 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.23 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.07 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.35 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.25 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.89 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from Underweight to Overweight.

IBM shares rose 1.74 percent to $166.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news