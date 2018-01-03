Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) stock soared nearly 25 percent after the company agreed to merge its business with Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D). As part of the agreement, Scana shareholders will receive 0.669 Dominion Energy shares for each one share of Scana which values the deal at $55.35 per share. Dominion Energy fell by more than 4 percent.
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) tumbled more than 8 percent after its deal with Ant Financial was terminated due to a rejection from CFIUS.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock spiked higher by more than 7 percent after a report from The Register suggested there is a "fundamental design flaw" in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s processor chips" which prompted a "significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug."
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock continued its move higher after Gene Munster of Loup Ventures suggested Tuesday that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) would acquire the department store, likely in 2018.
The Market In 5 Minutes: 2018 Predictions, Ant Financial-Moneygram Rejected, Trump Touts 'Bigger, More Powerful' Nuclear Button
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.