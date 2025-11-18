Dividend
November 18, 2025 10:16 AM 3 min read

Dividend Investor Making $16,300 A Month Shares His Top 7 High-Yield Stocks – 'Don't Let Anyone Tell You Dividend Investing Will Not Pay The Bills'

Dividend stocks are drawing interest as investors aim to protect their portfolios from market volatility amid growing concerns about stretched AI stock valuations.

Last month, a Redditor shared his dividend income details and portfolio on r/Dividends, a community of dividend investors with 287,000 members. The investor said his portfolio generated $16,378 in October, yielding about 14%. 

"Please don't let anyone tell you that dividend investing will not pay the bills in retirement," he said. "With a diversified portfolio and careful maintenance, I have been able to replace my current income well ahead of schedule."

The investor said his portfolio has about 40 holdings. Let's take a look at some of the highest-yielding dividend stocks in the portfolio.

Ares Capital Corporation

Business development company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a dividend yield of about 9.5%. The company recently posted Q3 earnings that matched Wall Street's estimates while its interest income from investments came in ahead of expectations.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) provides investors with exposure to the global infrastructure industry through investments in public and private infrastructure-related equities. It has a dividend yield of about 11%. 

Energy Transfer LP 

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is an energy dividend stock with a yield of about 8%. The midstream energy company last week posted Q3 results that missed Wall Street's estimates as revenue fell 3.9% year over year.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (CBOE: BTCI) provides investors access to exchange‑traded products with direct exposure to Bitcoin. The fund has a distribution rate of about 28% and pays monthly. 

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSE:YMAX) has multiple ETFs in its portfolio that implement options strategies to generate income. It has a monthly distribution rate of about 75%. 

Dynex Capital

Mortgage REIT Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) has a dividend yield of about 15% and pays monthly. The stock is up 6% so far this year. The company's co-chief executive, Smriti Popenoe, recently said on Benzinga's Marketopolis podcast that dividend stocks are suitable for all investors, not just for boomers.

Kimbell Royalty Partners 

Texas-based Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and gas properties. The stock has a dividend yield of about 12%.

