Dynex Capital: Big-Time Dividends for Retail Investors, Not Just For 'Boomers'

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) is one of the longest-standing mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the U.S. and consistently delivers high dividends to its shareholders.

The company is out to prove that income stocks are not just for "boomers."

Income-Oriented Strategy for Retail Investors

Dynex Capital specializes in investing in mortgage-backed securities, providing consistently high dividends and long-term returns to its shareholders.

President and co-CEO Smriti Popenoe highlighted the company's operations at the intersection of capital markets and housing finance on Benzinga's Marketopolis podcast on Wednesday.

Dynex has expanded its engagement with retail investors, recognizing the growing influence and sophistication of retail investors in the market.

"You know, we do look at a lot of these forums. There’s a lot of people that talk about Dynex," Poenoe shared.

"One of the things we’re finding though, is this idea that income stocks are boring or they’re for boomers … They're actually for everyone. They belong in portfolios for everyone," she said.

Popenoe stressed to Benzinga that income stocks are an excellent way to diversify a portfolio and hedge against risks that come with high-volatility and growth stocks in the current environment.

"People want income-oriented strategies, or they’re just trying to diversify away from Nvidia or something else into something that can give them a little cushion. And that’s how they find us," Popenoe said.

With retail investors wielding increased research power and visibility, Dynex Capital continues to expand its outreach.

The company's transparent engagement and strong dividend history make DX a compelling option for investors seeking both income and stability in today's evolving markets.

