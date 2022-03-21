All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report' Monday

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected, and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Nike was mentioned at 12:39 p.m., shares have moved 0.23% higher since.

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) Mentioned in final trades, shares of the stock moved 0.2% lower.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Coinbase was mentioned at 12:55 p.m. as conversations of the recent Jim Chanos short ensued, shares have moved 0.36% lower since.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares have inched 0.06% higher since.

Shell PLC (NYSE: SHELL) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.34% lower since.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.25% lower since mention.