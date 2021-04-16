How One Advisor Went Viral On Social Media

In the latest of That Makes Cents, an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga, we spoke with Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney, and Dr. Brad Klontz, professor of financial psychology at Creighton University

On the latest episode of That Makes Cents, we talk with one advisor who has amassed a massive following on social media, and another who is just starting to build her audience.

Since joining TikTok in 2019, Dr. Brad Klontz has built a following of 275,000 by giving brutally honest advice about the psychology of saving and investing. Joining the show to pick Brad's brain is Celeste Revelli, who is just starting out her journey on Instagram.

Among the topics discussed:

How to genuinely use social media as an extension of yourself

How Dr. Brad Klontz was able to grow his TikTok audience in the first place

The best tools to use in conjunction with social media platforms

Listen to the full episode below. Don’t forget to rate and review to help others find it!

Follow Celeste on Instagram

Follow Brad on TikTok

For more information on eMoney Advisor: https://emoneyadvisor.com/

For more information on eMoney's marketing solution: https://emoneyadvisor.com/marketing/

That Makes Cents archives: https://info.emoneyadvisor.com/podcast

DISCLAIMER

Please be advised that this podcast contains purely educational information and nothing discussed may be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor for any financial investment or money management questions you may have of views or opinions represented on this podcast are solely the opinion of the speaker and do not represent those of eMoney Advisor LLC or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

Securities and investment products and services offered through Waddell & Reed, Inc. (WRI), member FINRA/SIPC. Beratung Advisors is a separate entity from WRI.

