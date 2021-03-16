5 Retirement Strategies for Young Adults

Most young adults aren't sure when they should start saving up for retirement. Right now many millennials are more focused on paying off student loan debt while dealing with the economic fallout of COVID-19. It's important to start saving up your income much earlier in life so that you are prepared for retirement later in the future.

In order to build long-term wealth, millennials will need to start prioritizing their retirement savings goals. Making simple changes can help you avoid any financial obstacles that make it difficult to save up for retirement. Here are 5 retirement strategies that can help young adults start to prepare for the future.

1. Open A 401(k) Account

A 401(k) is a retirement plan that allows employees to contribute a portion of their income to individual accounts through payroll deductions. With a 401(k) you can deduct contributions on your tax return which can help you save a ton of money each year.

If you start making regular investments to your 401(k) account in your early 20s or 30s this will allow your tax-free savings to have time to grow. Making contributions to your 401(k) at a young age enables you to maximize your long-term gains and minimize your losses.

Employees are able to make contributions to their account up to an acceptable dollar limit which is set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). With a 401(k) plan, any contributions that an employee makes to their account will reduce their annual income taxes but withdrawals will still be taxed.

Employers will often match employee contributions up to a set percentage based on their salary. Take full advantage of matching employer contributions through company-sponsored retirement plans whenever they're available. It's important for millennials to plan and start saving now for a secure retirement plan in the future.

2. Buy Life Insurance

In 2021 many millennials are facing so many financial hardships and aren't focused on buying adequate life insurance. Purchasing life insurance is important even at a young age because it's an excellent way to save up money for your future retirement. Life insurance is very affordable when you're young and healthy because insurance companies will see you as a low-risk client.

Individuals that are young and have no preexisting health conditions will have an opportunity to lock in a cheap monthly rate for their insurance plan. If you start saving for your life insurance early it will allow the cash value of your savings account to steadily grow each year as you continue to make monthly payments.

3. Invest In Cryptocurrency To Benefit Your Retirement Portfolio

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is secured by cryptography and can be used to make online transactions. Investing in cryptocurrency for retirement can provide you with high returns to help you save for your future retirement.

Cryptocurrencies can easily be transferred between parties with low transaction costs. They have lower fees and fewer stipulations for each transaction that you make compared to traditional banking costs. Bitcoin IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that allows you to invest cryptocurrency into your retirement account.

Investing in cryptocurrency can benefit your retirement portfolio because it's low-risk and cannot be affected by short-term price volatility. Cryptocurrency is a safe and reliable form of payment that cannot be reversed or used for illegal activities online.

Bitcoin websites are easy to navigate and are the most secure IRAs for digital currency. Investing a portion of your retirement savings into crypto can help you hedge against losses from other conventional banks. It's important to do your research about different cryptocurrencies in order to find a suitable IRA provider.

4. Determine Your Retirement Spending Needs

It's important to start developing a retirement strategy so that you can save up enough to eventually retire one day. Calculating your retirement savings needs and developing a well-written strategy is a great way to attain retirement readiness.

Millennials need to get educated on retirement investing and start thinking about their potential retirement even though it may be decades away from now. Developing a plan and calculating your future expenses, healthcare needs, retirement income needs, and government benefits is a great starting point.

5. Open a Health Savings Account (HSA)

A Health Savings Account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged account that allows you to put money to the side to pay for medical expenses. Health Savings Accounts are great for millennials because they provide you with an extra tax-advantaged account and lower monthly health insurance premiums.

Utilizing an HSA is a great way to build wealth because the gains and withdrawals are tax-free when you use them for qualified medical expenses. The HSA is flexible and can be used to pay for health-care in retirement, such as Medicare.

Start Preparing for Retirement Today!

Planning for early retirement and wisely investing your money so that it can grow should be a priority for young adults. Investing in your future by focusing on your retirement savings or investment plan will allow you to build up your retirement fund much earlier in life.

Setting realistic expectations and managing your finances will help you steadily save up for early retirement. If Millennials focus on picking out a savings plan and carefully manage their money they will be setting themselves up to have a better retirement in the future. You're never too young to start financial planning and saving up for retirement!