The World's 10 Oldest Billionaires: Here's How Old You Have To Be To Join The List Worth Over $34 Billion

There are 2,668 billionaires worldwide, according to a new report from Forbes. Among the list is a diverse range of men and women with an age range of 19 to 100.

What Happened: The 2022 Forbes Billionaires list features 2,668 people, 87 less than 2021. The billionaires are worth a combined $12.7 trillion.

Here’s a look at the 10 oldest billionaires and how they made the list:

George Joseph (100), $1.8 billion, rank 1,645: The founder of insurance company Mercury General saw his wealth drop from $2 billion in the previous year. Joseph is the oldest billionaire in the world.

Robert Kuok (98), $11.7 billion, rank 163: Kuok is the richest man in Malaysia and the richest person among the 10 oldest billionaires. Kuok’s wealth comes from ownership of Kuok Group, which holds interest in palm oil, hotels and real estate.

Charles Munger (98), $2.5 billion, rank 1,238: Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) and right-hand man to Warren Buffett (91 years old), Munger is among the richest people over the age of 95. Munger saw his wealth climb from $2 billion in 2021 to $2.5 billion in 2022.

David Murdock (98), $2.3 billion, rank 1,341: The former chairman of Dole PLC (NYSE: DOLE), Murdock saw his wealth increase from $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion in 2022.

Related Link: Will Elon Musk Be The First Trillionaire? Here's What One Study Predicts

Masatoshi Ito (97), $4.6 billion, rank 622: Ito is the honorary chairman of Seven & I Holdings, one of the largest retail companies in Japan. Ito saw his wealth increase from $4 billion to $4.6 billion in 2022.

S. Daniel Abraham (97), $2 billion, rank 1,513: The founder of Slim-Fast maintains a wealth of $2 billion, a figure that has remained the same for the past five years.

Ana Maria Brescia Cafferata (97), $1.5 billion, rank 1,929: The owner of 30% of Grupo Breca, Brescia Cafferata saw her wealth increase from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion over the last year. Peruvian company Grupo Breca holds interests in real estate, finance, hotels, mining and agriculture.

Ted Lerner & Family, $4.5 billion, rank 637: Real estate developer Ted Lerner (96) created Lerner in 1952 and the company has been a leader in the real estate space since. Lerner’s wealth took a dip from $4.8 billion to $4.5 billion over the past year.

Stephen Jarislowsky (96), $1.8 billion, rank 1,645: Jarislowsky founded the investment management firm Jarislowsky Fraser in 1955. Jarislowsky’s wealth remained flat at $1.8 billion in 2022.

John Farber (96), $1.5 billion, rank 1,929: Farber is the chairman of the chemical company ICC Industries.