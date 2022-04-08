The World's 10 Youngest Billionaires 2022: Cryptocurrency And Fintech Names Lead The Newcomers

There are 2,668 billionaires worldwide, according to a new report from Forbes. Among the list is a diverse range of men and women with an age range of 19 to 100.

What Happened: The 2022 Forbes Billionaires list features 2,668 people, 87 less than 2021. The billionaires are worth a combined $12.7 trillion.

This year’s billionaires list features 15 people aged 30 and under. Thanks to several newcomers on the 2022 billionaires list, a person had to be 28 or younger to crack the top 10 youngest billionaires worldwide.

Ranking just outside the top 10 was 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Here’s a look at the 10 youngest billionaires and how they made the list — listed youngest to oldest:

Kevin David Lehmann (19), $2.4 billion, rank 1,292: Ranking as the youngest billionaire for the second straight year is Lehmann who owns 50% of the leading German drugstore chain. Lehman was gifted with the ownership at the age of 14 but it remained in a trust until he turned 18.

Pedro Franceschi (25), $1.5 billion, rank 1,929: Franceschi is the co-CEO of fintech Brex, a company working to overhaul the credit card industry. Franceschi is new to the list this year.

Wang Zelong (25), $1.5 billion, rank 1,929: Zelong owns stakes in several companies that produce titanium dioxide in China.

Alexandra Andresen (25), $1.3 billion, rank 2,190: Owner of 42% of investment company Ferd, Andresen saw wealth dip slightly from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $1.3 billion in 2022.

Henrique Dubugras (26), $1.5 billion, ranks 1,929: Co-CEO of Brex along with Pedro Franceschi and is also new to the billionaires list for 2022.

Katharina Andresen (27), $1.3 billion, rank 2,190: Andresen owns a 42% stake in investment company Ferd, along with her sister Alexandra.

Ryan Breslow (27), $2 billion, rank 1,513: New to the billionaires list in 2022 is Breslow, the executive chairman of payment startup Bolt. Breslow dropped out of Stanford to create the company back in 2014.

Austin Russell (27), $1.6 billion, rank 1,818: Founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR, Russell joined the billionaires list last year. Russell’s wealth declined from $2.4 billion to $1.6 billion as the stock price of Luminar fell, but he remains one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

Gary Wang (28), $5.9 billion, rank 431: New to the billionaires list in 2022 is Wang, who is the co-founder and chief technology officer of cryptocurrency company FTX. A funding round in late 2021 and another one in 2022 has increased the valuation of FTX and bumped Wang up to a net worth of $5.9 billion, the highest amount of the 10 youngest billionaires.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe (28), $2.8 billion, rank 637: Witzoe is the owner of around half of Slamar, a leading salmon producer. Witzoe saw wealth go up slightly from $4.4 billion to $4.5 billion over the last year after a large increase from 2020 to 2021, going from $2.3 billion to $4.4 billion.