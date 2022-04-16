Book List: These Are the 7 Best Books About Medical Herbs & Remedies

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission.

Herb remedies are a popular approach to treating medical ailments. It is our opinion that these seven titles are the most authoritative, easy to understand, and well-researched books on the topic of the most powerful herbs for health.

Disclaimer

The information in this post is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional and is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional before making any decisions regarding your use of herbal treatments.

Natural medicine has a millennia-long history of treating health-related issues, but, in many cases, these treatments have not been validated in the Western medical tradition.

Introduction to Herb Remedies

Most of us are aware by now that there are specific medicinal properties offered by different cannabinoids and terpenes.

But just because cannabis promotes wellness, that doesn’t meant that it’s the only botanical that does.

There are a whole host of other herb remedies that are easily available and quite affordable.

However, although it might be easy to find some of the most powerful herbs for health, that doesn’t mean the question of how to optimize their use is clear-cut.

And that doesn’t even touch on the fact that you may not know which herb remedies treat your health issues.

Fortunately, the authors of these books do. Read on for our list of the best books that demystify the most powerful herbs for health.

The Seven Best Books About Herb Remedies

Herbal Medicine for Beginners: Your Guide to Healing Common Ailments with 35 Medicinal Herbs by Katja Swift & Ryn Madura

Swift and Madura’s novice-friendly book is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to zero in on which herbs treat their conditions and also learn how to best work with these specific herb remedies.

The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies by Juliet Blankespoor

This book isn’t out yet (you’ll have to wait until April 5th), but Blankespoor’s innovative approach looks extremely promising. If you have a green thumb and wish to grow your own herb remedies, this should be your guide.

Healing Herbs for Women: A Guide to Natural Remedies by Deb Soule

Soule takes a holistic approach to women’s wellness through the use of some of the most powerful herbs for health. Rather than isolate for specific medical symptoms, Soule advocates for a centered integration of herb remedies to restore women’s physical and mental balance.

The Spice Lilies: Eastern Secrets to Healing with Ginger, Turmeric, Cardamom, and Galangal by Susanne Poth & Gina Sauer

Ginger and its relatives in the plant family Zingiberaceae have been used widely in the Far East for their medicinal qualities. Poth and Sauer’s book includes forty delicious recipes, making it easy to include these herb remedies in your diet and reap their curative and preventive rewards.

The Complete Guide to Adaptogens: From Ashwagandha to Rhodiola, Medicinal Herbs That Transform and Heal by Agatha Noveille

Do you want to expand your athleticism? Does looking your best sound appealing? How about enhancing your focus so you can land that long overdue promotion? Noveille’s book is a resource for understanding which adaptogenic herbs improve things which may not be medical challenges, but could still be optimized.

The Native American Healing Herbs Bible by Sacheen Winona

Winona, a fifth generation Native American, has written a book about the most powerful herbs for health. Informed by indigenous traditions, Winona has penned a comprehensive book that not only details the best herb remedies, but also walks you through all the fundamentals of herbal-based wellness.

The Yoga of Herbs: An Ayurvedic Guide to Herbal Medicine by Dr. David Frawley & Dr. Vasant Lad

We’ll get right to the point: This is the best guide to Ayurvedic herb remedies on the market.

Conclusion

Prior to purchasing a few of these books, would you like to practice on your own with some of the world’s most powerful herbs for health?