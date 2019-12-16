Hallmark Channel Reverses Decision To Pull Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple

The Hallmark Channel has decided to reinstate the commercials featuring same-sex couples that they earlier pulled from their network, according to CNN.

What Happened

The mainstream American pay television network, Hallmark Channel has reversed its earlier decision to pull ads featuring same-sex couples, under pressure from the audience.

Mike Perry, the CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc, which is the parent company of Crown Media Holdings, Inc. that owns the Hallmark Channel, has apologized on Sunday for the company's earlier decision to pull the same-sex wedding ads.

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision,” said Perry in a written statement to several media companies. “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Why It Matters

Earlier on Thursday, the channel pulled four TV same-sex commercials after they received a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms. The television network at the time said those ads had violated their policies.

After the commercials were pulled, Hallmark faced criticism and boycott calls from viewers. Many celebrities, including comedian Ellen DeGeneres, California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized the move. The popular streaming company Netflix also condemned the move.

Isn't it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC... what are you thinking? Please explain. We're all ears. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019

“Titles Featuring Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It’s Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love,” tweeted the Netflix U.S. Twitter account, after the ad was removed.

What's Next

The controversial marketing campaign for the wedding planning site Zola featured two brides kissing at the altar.

After the incident, Zola said they wouldn’t advertise on the channel again. However, it is not clear yet if Zola would change their stand, following the Hallmark Channel's decision to reinstate the Zola ads.