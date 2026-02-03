United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has announced an expansion of its deal with Elon Musk-backed Starlink satellite internet service to offer in-flight Wi-Fi.

Starlink Available On 300+ Aircraft

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the airline announced the expansion of its Starlink partnership. United said that Starlink was now available on 300+ planes, which was nearly the airline's "entire regional fleet."

The airline shared that it expects to also offer Starlink across "more than half our full fleet (bringing the total to 800+ aircraft!) by the end of this year."

The Chicago, Illinois-based airline also outlined that the service was already used by over 7 million passengers, adding that it was free for the airline's MileagePlus subscribers.

Starlink Vs Ryanair

O'Leary, meanwhile, reiterated his stance on Starlink, saying that the fuel drag penalties continue to remain a headwind for incorporating the technology. However, he then shared that he expects all airlines to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi as the technology improves.

SpaceX-xAI Merger

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, announced it was merging with SpaceX, with the companies valued at close to $250 billion and $1 trillion, respectively.

The merger could help boost Musk's orbital datacenter goals, which have been touted by the billionaire as a more cost-effective alternative to ground-based datacenters on Earth.

Price Action: UAL surged 4.92% at Market close on Monday, climbing 0.34% further to $107.72 during the after-hours session.

