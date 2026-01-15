Starlink Adds Only 0.3% to Aircraft Fuel Burn, Starlink VP Says—Elon Musk Eyes Further Cuts

Michael Nicolls, the VP of Starlink Engineering at Elon Musk-backed commercial space flight company SpaceX, has shared that Starlink terminals on aircraft are more fuel-efficient than legacy Wi-Fi terminals.

0.3% Consumption Increase

Nicolls took to the social media platform X on Wednesday, quoting a post by influencer Sawyer Merritt, which compared the size of satellite antennas on the aircraft following Irish flight operator Ryanair Holdings PLC's (NASDAQ:RYAAY) decision not to offer Starlink on flights, citing the impact on fuel costs.

Nicolls said that a 2% increase in fuel consumption would be the case for legacy satellite terminals, but it wasn't the case for Starlink, which is "much lower profile and more efficient."

He then shared that the company's research showcased that the terminals would increase by 0.3% with its current design on a Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) 787-800 aircraft. Nicolls then said that people would want connectivity on flights.

Elon Musk Weighs In

Responding to Nicolls' post, Musk chimed in with his own view. "Must be a way to get that down under 0.1%," the billionaire claimed, hinting at future design updates that could result in almost no extra fuel consumption due to drag created by the terminals on aircraft.

Starlink On Flights

The comments come as Qatar Airways recently announced it would be offering Starlink Wi-Fi on the world's first 787-800 Dreamliner aircraft, also announcing that the airline's entire Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) (OTC:EADSY) A350 aircraft fleet also offers Starlink.

Starlink is offered on mainline flights operated by United Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), with access to the service free for its MileagePlus members. SpaceX has also held discussions with major Middle Eastern airline companies, including Emirates, FlyDubai, as well as Gulf Air and Saudia.

Starlink In Iran

Meanwhile, SpaceX was reportedly offering free access to Starlink in Iran, with the company allowing Starlink receivers to stay online without paying subscription fees. Iran had recently announced the closure of its airspace amid brewing tensions with President Donald Trump following protests in the country against the current regime.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock