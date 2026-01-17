Elon Musk Calls Ryanair CEO 'An Utter Idiot,' Floats Buying the Company

Elon Musk is musing about acquiring Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) following a heated online disagreement with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary.

The feud erupted last week after O’Leary dismissed the idea of incorporating Starlink internet devices on Ryanair’s fleet, attributing increased fuel costs to the weight and drag of the antennas.

He projected that the service could potentially cost the airline a hefty sum of $250 million annually.

Musk retorted by labeling O’Leary an “utter idiot” and suggested that he should be replaced.

He then posed a question to his followers on X, asking if he should acquire Ryanair and appoint a CEO “whose actual name is Ryan.”

Musk contended that in-flight connectivity is increasingly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury, and airlines that do not offer internet, like Ryanair, stand a chance of losing their customer base. The post on X quickly gained momentum, with numerous users urging Musk to go ahead with the acquisition.

The public spat and Musk’s subsequent consideration to buy Ryanair highlights the growing importance of in-flight connectivity in the aviation industry. Musk’s argument that airlines without internet risk losing customers underscores the changing expectations of air travelers.

The feud also brings to light the potential cost implications of installing internet devices on aircraft, a factor that airlines must consider in their bid to enhance customer experience.

