Boeing In Preliminary Stages To Develop 737 Max Successor: Report

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new single-aisle aircraft to replace the 737 Max Jet.

A Meeting with Rolls-Royce

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg reportedly met with officials from Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTC:RYCEF) to discuss developing a new aircraft engine earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, which also said that the Seattle-based company has also been designing a flight deck for a new narrow-body aircraft.

However, development of the aircraft remains in preliminary stages and decisions related to the jet are yet to be finalized, the report said. Boeing also confirmed its recovery plan is going smoothly, with the aircraft manufacturer outlining the 6,000-aircraft delivery backlog and certification of new aircraft as priorities, the report said.

FAA May Allow Boeing To Conduct Safety Checks

The news comes as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could let Boeing take control of the aircraft safety checks again and is expected to allow Boeing employees to resume phased authority for safety sign-offs on 737 MAX jets. However, the agency will still issue the final airworthiness certifications.

Boeing's New Aircraft Orders

Boeing also landed major orders from Norwegian Group and Turkish Airlines, with both companies placing orders for 30 737-8 Jets and 75 787-Dreamliner Jets, respectively. Turkish Airlines also plans to purchase over 150 additional 737 MAX aircraft.

Separately, the aircraft manufacturer delivered the first 737 Max aircraft to Vietnamese air carrier VietJet Air over 9 years after the company placed an order with Boeing.

Boeing scores well on the Momentum metric, while boasting poor Growth. It also scores poorly in the Short and Medium-term price trends, but offers a favorable Long-term price trend. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock