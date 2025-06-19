White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday that the U.S. is leaving the door open to negotiations with Iran, as President Donald Trump considers military options.

In a direct message quoted by Leavitt, Trump said, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

The remarks came after days of mounting tension, as Israel targeted Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran responded with ballistic missile strikes on Israeli cities.

Trump Hints At Diplomacy, Yet Keeps Military Option Open

Leavitt reiterated that while the administration remains ready to act militarily, its preference is clear.

"The president has made it clear he always wants to pursue diplomacy, but believe me, he is unafraid to use strength if necessary," she said.



She added that the U.S. has already engaged in six rounds of indirect and direct talks and confirmed a new proposal was sent to Iran.

"The deal was both realistic and acceptable," Leavitt said, without providing further details.

Leavitt emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Iran possesses all the necessary components to build a nuclear weapon. "Let's be very clear. Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon.”

The White House press secretary warned that such a development would pose an "existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world."

She reaffirmed that President Trump has been clear for decades that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, calling it a red line for U.S. national security.

Trump's approach of "peace through strength," Leavitt said, is unchanged. "Iran can and should make a deal. Or they will face grave consequences," she added.

Market Reactions

Markets highly sensitive to Middle East development swiftly reacted to the White House announcements on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, which had surged to $76.50 earlier on the day, reversed sharply after the briefing, plunging toward $73 per barrel.

Traders took the president's 14-day decision window and openness to talks as a sign that a direct U.S.-Iran conflict was less likely in the near term.

Leavitt emphasized that the president is monitoring energy markets closely. "He is paying attention and monitoring oil prices," she said, further reassuring markets.

The foreign exchange market mirrored the softening of geopolitical risk. The U.S. dollar index, which had been gaining through the day, slipped by 0.3% after the White House briefing.

Unlike oil and the dollar, gold remained resilient. Futures on the bullion – which is tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD – ware unchanged at $3,370 per ounce.

Read now:



