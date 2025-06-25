Palantir's Defense Chief Says Iran Nuclear Program 'Set Back Significantly' By US Strikes—But Intel Split On How Long

Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, said Iran’s nuclear program has been “set back significantly” following weekend U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, though intelligence assessments remain conflicted over the operation’s long-term impact.

What Happened: Speaking on CNBC, Gallagher cited early reports indicating substantial damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. “The early reports indicate we’ve set back the program significantly,” said Gallagher, a former Wisconsin congressman who joined Palantir as its defense chief.

The assessment comes amid conflicting intelligence reports about Operation Midnight Hammer’s effectiveness. While the White House maintains the strikes were an “overwhelming success,” a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment suggests the damage may only delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions by “a few months, tops,” according to sources cited by CNN.

Seven B-2 stealth bombers from Northrop Grumman Corp. conducted the 36-hour mission targeting facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation involved over 125 aircraft and guided missile submarines in what Gallagher described as demonstrating capabilities “no other country in the world” possesses.

Gallagher emphasized the strikes’ broader deterrent effect, particularly regarding China. “I do think this has had a positive effect on deterrence in Indo-Pacific Command,” he said, drawing parallels to similar dynamics during Trump’s first administration.

Why It Matters: The former congressman noted that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile reportedly remained intact, having been moved before the strikes. However, he highlighted the loss of Iranian nuclear scientists, stating Israel allegedly eliminated eight of 13 top Iranian nuclear experts, making program reconstruction more difficult.

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday, though reports of renewed hostilities have raised durability concerns.

Palantir shares have surged 483% over 12 months, with the company securing over $113 million in new federal contracts since Trump’s inauguration, including a $795 million Defense Department agreement.

