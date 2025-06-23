FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies At 80: Marine Veteran, WWII Memorial Champion And Visionary CEO Mourned By Satya Nadella, Marc Benioff

Frederick Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx Corp. FDX, died from natural causes on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 80.

What Happened: Smith’s death marks the end of an era for the $84 billion global logistics giant he built from a Yale economics thesis into the world’s largest express transportation company.

The Mississippi-born entrepreneur launched Federal Express in 1973 with 14 Dassault Falcon jets and $4 million in family inheritance. That first night, the company delivered 186 packages to 25 cities. Today, FedEx moves $2 trillion in goods annually across 220 countries, employing over 500,000 workers and processing 17 million daily shipments.

Smith’s military background shaped his leadership philosophy. The Marine Corps veteran served two Vietnam tours as a rifle platoon leader and company commander, earning the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. He often credited the Marines with providing his “business degree.”

His overnight delivery concept, conceived at Yale in the 1960s, revolutionized global commerce by enabling just-in-time manufacturing and e-commerce growth. The integrated air-ground network model became the industry standard.

Smith stepped down as CEO in 2022 after serving as one of the longest-tenured Fortune 100 leaders, transitioning to executive chairman while maintaining strategic oversight. Current CEO Raj Subramaniam called Smith a “pioneer who connected the world and shaped global commerce.”

Why It Matters: Beyond business, Smith co-chaired the World War II Memorial project and National Museum of the Marine Corps campaign. His philanthropic efforts included substantial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Memphis community development.

Tech leaders mourned Smith’s passing. Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella praised his “vision and relentless drive to innovate.” Salesforce Inc. CEO Marc Benioff called him “a gentle, kind, and brilliant giant of business.”

Smith is survived by his wife Diane, nine children, 31 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

