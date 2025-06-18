June 18, 2025 4:05 AM 1 min read

Kim Jong Un Meets Russian Security Chief Shoigu In Pyongyang, Confirms Support For Ukraine Operations Under Strategic Pact

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.

What Happened: Shoigu delivered a verbal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting, which focused on immediate cooperation plans and long-term strategic initiatives between the two nations, according to state media KCNA.

The discussions included operational support for Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kursk region, where North Korean troops have been deployed.

The meeting comes as North Korea has emerged as Russia’s primary military ally in the Ukraine conflict, surpassing China in strategic importance according to Ukrainian military intelligence. North Korean forces have provided millions of artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russian operations.

Why It Matters: Kim Jong Un confirmed North Korea’s continued cooperation within the treaty framework and accepted relevant operational plans discussed during the talks.

President Donald Trump recently criticized Putin’s actions in Ukraine, calling the Russian leader “absolutely crazy” and signaling potential sanctions escalation. Trump’s shift toward tougher penalties on Moscow contrasts with his previous diplomatic approach, reflecting growing pressure as ceasefire talks remain stalled.

