LeBron James Pulls A Snoop Dogg: Retirement Buzz Turns Into Booze Partnership

NBA superstar LeBron James teased "the decision of all decisions" to be announced Oct. 7, 2025. While speculation grew that he might announce his decision to retire after the upcoming NBA season, it turned out that his decision was just a strategic advertising campaign.

LeBron James' Fake Out

Throughout his NBA career, James has had many highlights, including becoming the all-time leading scorer in the league and being able to play with his son, Bronny James, on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Fans may also remember his famous press conference "The Decision," which aired on ESPN on July 8, 2010. On that date, James announced he was "taking his talents to South Beach" to join the Miami Heat, leaving behind the Cleveland Cavaliers team that drafted him in 2003.

On Tuesday, James made his so-called "second decision." While the sports world speculated that James could be announcing that the upcoming NBA season would be his last and he would be retiring at the end of his 23rd year in the league, it turned out his decision wasn't sports-related.

"I'm gonna be taking my talents to Hennessy VSOP," James said in a video shared by alcoholic brand Hennessy.

James said joining Hennessy gives him "the best opportunity to win at hosting."

The NBA star rattled off a list of things that Hennessy will help him with, including having a good time, making memories, making it look easy, impressing guests and leaving people wanting more.

"I like my decision."

Hennessy Partnership

Hennessy in an alcoholic beverage that counts LVMH (OTC:LVMUY) (OTC:LVMHF) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) as owners, with stakes of 66% and 34% respectively.

Hennessy VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) is aged at least four years and comes from the world's leading cognac brand. The company is releasing a limited-edition Hennessy VSOP available worldwide this month.

"It's an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story," James said.

Following Snoop Dogg

If James's use of social media to tease an important decision ending up being a product placement sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the viral Snoop Dogg moment from 2023.

In a post on social media, Snoop Dogg announced he was "giving up smoke." The announcement from the rapper known for smoking weed caught many by surprise.

"After much consideration & conversations with my family. I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," Snoop Dogg tweeted on Nov. 16, 2023.

It was announced a few days later on Nov. 20, 2023 that the smoking the rapper was giving up was joining Solo Stove as the "smokesman" to promote their smokeless fire pit.

News of the announcement surprised people and also sent shares of Solo owner Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) higher. The tweet, turning out to be a marketing stunt, left many fans upset.

While Solo Stove received a big boost in social media engagement and shares of Solo Brands initially jumped, the product endorsement and marketing stunt failed to live up to expectations.

The company later announced that its CEO John Merris would step down from the company after the stunt failed and the company revised its 2023 guidance.

"While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA," former Solo Brands interim CFO Andrea Tarbox said at the time.

Solo Brands stock is down 98% since its October 2021 IPO, including a 74% decline in the last 52 weeks.

Investors in LVMH and Diageo will be hoping that the Hennessy partnership and marketing stunt with James performs better and doesn't go up in smoke like Solo Brands' stunt with Snoop Dogg.

