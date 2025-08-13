A Vulcan Rocket from United Launch Alliance successfully lifted off Tuesday night as part of a mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command.

The rocket launch marks a milestone for the space company that has been on the sale block for years.

What Happened: The era of space exploration and rocket launches continues to mean big things for space stocks and could provide a boost to Boeing Co BA and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, the co-owners of United Launch Alliance.

The Vulcan Rocket carrying out the USSF-106 mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This marks the first National Security Space Launch aboard the next-generation Vulcan rocket.

"National security begins at liftoff," ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs Gary Wentz said. "Vulcan did exactly what it was built to do: deliver a critical mission with power, precision and confidence. We are proud to play a role in strengthening the nation's space capabilities."

The rocket launch took two military satellites into space.

This marked the third launch of the Vulcan after two test flights last year and the first to be "certified," according to CBS News. With the certification, the Vulcan can carry security and military products to space moving forward.

"Vulcan is a catalyst to supporting national defense in the strategic warfighting domain of space," ULA CEO Tory Bruno said. "Vulcan is the world's most capable, high energy orbit rocket meeting the demand for expanding space competencies."

Why It's Important: The Vulcan rocket ushers in a new era for United Launch Alliance that will replace the existing Atlas 5 and the retired Delta rocket line. The Atlas series has faced pressure since it is powered by a Russian-built stage engine.

ULA has been an important contractor for national security space missions and the company believes the Vulcan could also attract commercial launches and better compete with rocket launch company, SpaceX.

United Launch Alliance will launch its third Atlas mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper next.

ULA has 13 Atlas 5 rockets left in inventory, with all the rockets currently spoken for as part of future launches before the full transition to the Vulcan fleet is made.

Bruno said the Vulcan uses engines from Blue Origin, a space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The engines and other components of the Vulcan make the rocket best suited for launching heavy military payloads into certain areas of space, Bruno added.

United Launch Alliance plans to launch nine flights in 2025, hitting a milestone of two launches per month by the end of the year. In 2026, the company's launches will average close to two per month with a plan of 20 to 25 flights for the year.

The space company co-owned by Boeing and Lockheed has been the subject of being up for sale, with parties such as Sierra Space and Blue Origin mentioned as potential buyers. As of now, the space company remains a unit co-owned by Boeing and Lockheed.

With the latest space milestone completed, the sale price of United Launch Alliance may have gone up, or the decision to keep the company under existing ownership may have become that much easier.

Photo: A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket carrying the USSF-106 mission for the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 on Aug. 12 at 8:56 p.m. EDT, marking the first National Security Launch aboard a Vulcan rocket. Photo by United Launch Alliance