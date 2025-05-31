Elon Musk Once Asked Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked — Here's How He Responded to X User Who Suggested He Was a Client

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once took to social media to question the lack of a publicly released client list in the Jeffrey Epstein–Ghislaine Maxwell case.

What Happened: In mid-2022, Elon Musk took to Twitter, now known as X, to question the lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein-Maxwell case.

He pointedly asked why the Justice Department hadn't disclosed the list of clients linked to the duo and why mainstream media showed little interest in pursuing those identities.

Alongside his post, Musk shared a collage featuring mythical creatures like unicorns and dragons, with the phrase “Epstein/Maxwell client list” included — implying it was something as unlikely to be seen as the others.

Maxwell, a once-prominent socialite, was handed a 20-year prison sentence in 2022 for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. She has since launched an appeal against her conviction and sentence, citing juror misconduct, a violation of the statute of limitations, and her treatment in prison as the grounds for her appeal.

In response to Musk’s post on Twitter, a user posted a photograph of Maxwell and Musk together at a Vanity Fair Oscar party. Musk quickly responded, asserting that Maxwell had photobombed him.

In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping to recruit teenage girls for Epstein, who died in August 2019.

Maxwell, who is also identified as “Inmate 02879-509,” is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

Why It Matters: Musk’s call for transparency in the Epstein-Maxwell case comes amid a broader societal push for accountability in high-profile criminal cases.

His comments have sparked a debate about the role of public figures in advocating for justice and transparency.

However, Musk’s interaction with the Twitter user who posted the photograph of him with Maxwell has also raised questions about his own connections to the case.

While Musk has denied any involvement, the incident underscores the scrutiny public figures face in the age of social media.

