Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking Case

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime companion of convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of sex trafficking and four other conspiracy charges.

Maxwell was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act, The New York Times reported. 

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 before his own trial. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. 

Maxwell, 60, was convicted after five days of jury deliberations. 

The conspiracy counts on which Maxwell was convicted carry potential five-year sentences, while a count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the Times. 

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

