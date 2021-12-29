Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime companion of convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of sex trafficking and four other conspiracy charges.

Maxwell was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act, The New York Times reported.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 before his own trial. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted after five days of jury deliberations.

The conspiracy counts on which Maxwell was convicted carry potential five-year sentences, while a count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the Times.

Photo via Wikimedia.