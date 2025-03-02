On a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, billionaire Elon Musk made shocking allegations concerning several high-profile individuals and their connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What Happened: Musk alleged that former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman were all uneasy about the potential release of the so-called “Epstein List.”

"Known Epstein clients who are obviously extremely powerful – powerful politically and very wealthy – are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman. And some others, too. But those three," Musk alleged during the podcast.

Musk also accused Hoffman of being “so intent on destroying President Donald Trump” during the 2024 presidential election, specifically to prevent the “list from coming out.”

The podcast was recorded shortly after Attorney General Pam Bondi unveiled the “first phase” of the “Epstein files” to a group of MAGA influencers. The files, however, offered little new information about Epstein’s criminal cases, leading to disappointment and conspiracy theories among the MAGA faithful.

Musk went on to claim that Hoffman supported columnist E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump, which found the president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

"That lawsuit was funded by Reid Hoffman, who is a major Dem donor and also an Epstein client," Musk said.

He suggested that Hoffman, a significant Democratic donor and an alleged Epstein client, financed the lawsuit. Musk also accused Hoffman of trying to prevent Trump from returning to the White House to keep FBI evidence against Epstein and possibly others from being made public.

This isn’t the first time Musk has made unverified claims about Hoffman’s relationship with Epstein. In a previous interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Musk suggested that Hoffman was one of the “billionaires behind Kamala” Harris who were “terrified” over the prospect of Epstein's client list becoming public.

Why It Matters: Musk’s allegations, if proven true, could have significant implications for the individuals named and the broader political landscape.

The accusations also highlight Musk’s increasingly vocal stance on controversial issues, which could impact his public image and that of Tesla.

However, without concrete evidence, these claims remain speculative and their potential impact uncertain.

