Elon Musk Agrees That People Want To See Jeffrey Epstein Files

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday shared a post on X which said “The people want the Diddy & Epstein Files.” Later he shared his perspective by saying “Yes” on the post.

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump stated that he would be open to releasing additional files concerning convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if he were to return to the White House.

This is not the first time Musk has raised his concern around this issue. Last year Musk raised the question on Twitter, asking why the Department of Justice had not leaked Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell‘s list of clients and why the media didn’t seem to care to look into the clients’ identities.

Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn't that seem odd? pic.twitter.com/JEK4TErABB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Mark Epstein, the younger brother of disgraced financier Epstein, has alleged that his brother possessed information that could have influenced elections involving Trump and the Clintons.

A Manhattan court has released a list of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein, which has raised eyebrows and intensified speculation. Some of the 187 individuals previously only identified as "J Doe" in court papers have been identified, but other names reportedly remained sealed, including those of underage victims.

Musk's remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his call for justice and others questioning his involvement in such discussions. Known for engaging with hot-button topics, Musk often uses his platform to address societal and legal issues.

In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping to recruit teenage girls for Epstein, who died in August 2019.

Maxwell, known as “Inmate 02879-509” while incarcerated, is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

