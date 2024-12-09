Mullen Automotive's Bollinger Motors Expands Midwest Reach With Broadway Ford Truck Center Dealership

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN disclosed that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has appointed Broadway Ford Truck Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as an official dealer, enhancing its presence in the Midwest.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-electric Class 4 commercial truck, designed with input from fleets and upfitters.

Its advanced chassis protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack, offering exceptional capability and safety for the commercial market. Deliveries of the Bollinger B4 began in October.

Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors, said, “This partnership expands our footprint in a key market and ensures that commercial fleet operators have access to innovative EV solutions.”

Dennis Phillips, president and general manager at Broadway Ford Truck Center, commented, “At Broadway Ford Truck Center, we take pride in offering our customers advanced solutions that meet the demands of today’s commercial vehicle industry while paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Last week, the company disclosed an order for 10 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks from Associated Coffee, a Bay Area coffee and snack distributor.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup features the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, designed for urban last-mile delivery.

Last month, the company announced that the Bollinger Motors 2025 Bollinger B4 truck qualified for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

Under HVIP, the 2025 Bollinger B4 EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $158,758, now qualifies for up to a $60,000 cash voucher. When added to the available $40,000 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the B4 could be less than $59,000.

Price Action: MULN shares are down 1.99% at $2.215 at the last check Monday.

