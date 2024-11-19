What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Monday?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading higher on Monday after the company disclosed that Bollinger Motors 2025 Bollinger B4 truck has qualified for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
Under HVIP, the 2025 Bollinger B4 EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $158,758, now qualifies for up to a $60,000 cash voucher. When added to the available $40,000 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the B4 could be less than $59,000.
The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, an all-electric Class 4 commercial truck, offers a 185-mile range, 7,394 lbs payload, and a Quad-Bend chassis design, making it an ideal choice for commercial fleets seeking a high-performance, safe, and capable vehicle.
Last week, the company partnered with National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG) to sell its all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to government agencies.
Last month, Bollinger Motors completed its first West Coast delivery of 2025 Bollinger B4 trucks worth ~$500K.
Also, Bollinger Motors completed its first customer delivery of the 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, generating $800,000 in revenue for the original equipment manufacturer.
Price Action: MULN shares are up 6.81% at $2.713 at the last check Monday.
Image via Unsplash
Read Next:
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.