EXCLUSIVE: Buying A Home Shouldn't Be Frustrating. See How Rocket Homes Is Providing A Smooth Experience For Home Buyers

The journey to buying a home can be bumpy and frustrating. Prospective buyers sometimes get deterred by the cumbersome procedures they have to endure before finally receiving the keys to the house.

As home prices continue to skyrocket, compounding the woes of the customer’s journey, it is the dream of every home buyer to have a stress-free experience – from saving for the down payment to finding the right home in the right location, then applying for a mortgage and moving in. But that is not always how it works.

Key players like Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH), Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE: WD) and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) are trying to make the process of buying a home less irksome.

The Need For A Smooth Home Buying Experience

Rocket Companies subsidiary, Rocket Homes, seems to have taken a giant leap ahead of the competition to provide a seamless service and experience for prospective buyers, and technology plays a key role in the process.

The company is a tech-based real estate service provider and home search site. It manages a nationwide Partner Agent Network that includes some of the nation’s top agents and has assisted nearly 1 million consumers with their home buying and selling needs.

Its Verified Partner Agents are prescreened and top rated in their regions (4.8 or higher via Trustpilot). Rocket Homes hosts a website and a mobile app consumers can use to search for homes, connect with a real estate professional and obtain mortgage approval through sister company Rocket Mortgage — creating a unified, fully integrated home buying experience.

Evolution Of The Real Estate Market

Rocket Homes CEO Doug Seabolt told Benzinga that the real estate market is seeing a rapid evolution on the technology front.

“One thing that we know is that as technology continues to evolve, we will continue to see more and more impact on how people are buying and selling homes,” Seabolt said.

As a company that does business in all 50 U.S. states, Rocket Homes is already uniquely positioned for the technology evolution, creating a smoother experience for the consumer.

Seabolt said the company is constantly refining its process to eliminate as much confusion as possible in the customer’s journey of buying or selling a home.

“Today, what technology is really doing is providing consumers with the tools and information to help them make informed decisions, and then we have the services to go along with that, ” Seabolt said. “Buying or selling a home is a stressful experience, and it’s one of the largest investments that consumers make in their lifetime. Our goal is to simplify the process for consumers as much as possible.”

A Seamless Service

Rocket Homes’ sister company Rocket Mortgage is the largest mortgage lender on the market, helping millions achieve the dream of homeownership. The company has revolutionized the industry with the world’s first completely online mortgage experience.

The experience has made it easy to apply for a home loan entirely online – the preapproval process is streamlined, and quick access to customer service sets Rocket Mortgage apart from other online lenders.

Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes have integrated their businesses to provide seamless service to consumers.

“What uniquely positions us is we have a network of real estate agents all across the United States, so wherever a consumer is trying to buy or sell a home, we are there just like Rocket Mortgage is there as well,” Seabolt said.

In describing the partnership between Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage, Seabolt said, “the reality is, we’ve brought together the different components that any consumer goes through when they’re looking to buy or sell a home in one place. I don’t think there’s another platform out there that covers the U.S. like we do.”

Looking into the future, Seabolt observed that the real estate market needs to evolve from how houses have been bought and sold in America for the last 100 years.

He is optimistic that technology will continue to challenge the status quo of how homes are bought and sold in America.

“We’re bringing different types of technology together for consumers to make it more convenient, to educate them more than ever before and to just simply eliminate the stress and confusion that can sometimes accompany buying or selling a home,” Seabolt said.

