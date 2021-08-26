 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Materials, Coinbase And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported an excellent quarter. People who were selling the stock didn't know what they were doing, he added. He thinks the stock is buyable.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is an inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He doesn't really care for the management. Cramer would have up to 5% of a portfolio in crypto.

Cramer likes Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) very much. He doesn't think the quarter was nearly as bad as the sellers said.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is so cheap and you should buy the stock, said Cramer.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is a buy, said Cramer. He doesn't understand why someone hasn't taken a run at that company already.

 

