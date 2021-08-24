Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Amyris, Lam Research And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) is good, but there are too many companies in the space. He is not a buyer.

The Chinese stock market is going to rally for two weeks, said Cramer. He would hold Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) for two weeks and then he would sell it.

Instead of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS), Cramer would buy International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). It is a better buy and it has been around forever.

Cramer likes Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) because of its 3.5% yield. It has a nice price-to-earnings multiple and it is one of the better regionals, he added.

Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) is inexpensive and it has good financials, said Cramer. He is not a buyer because there are too many hunting plays out there.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is terrific, said Cramer.