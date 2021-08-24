 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Amyris, Lam Research And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) is good, but there are too many companies in the space. He is not a buyer.

The Chinese stock market is going to rally for two weeks, said Cramer. He would hold Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) for two weeks and then he would sell it.

Instead of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS), Cramer would buy International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). It is a better buy and it has been around forever.

Cramer likes Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) because of its 3.5% yield. It has a nice price-to-earnings multiple and it is one of the better regionals, he added.

Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) is inexpensive and it has good financials, said Cramer. He is not a buyer because there are too many hunting plays out there.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is terrific, said Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRS)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Understanding Amyris's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Amyris's Unusual Options Activity
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Amyris
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media