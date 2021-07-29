What's Up With Workhorse's Stock Popping Off Today?

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $11.71 Thursday afternoon after the company appointed Richard F. Dauch as CEO.

Workhorse shares are otherwise trading lower by 31% over the past month, possibly amid profit-taking amid the company's most recent retail-driven surge.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100.

Workhorse has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $7.07.