If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Ford, GM Or Workhorse?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on a group of the world’s most popular electric vehicle stocks. If you had $5,000 to invest right now, which stock would you put it on?

Here are the results:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): 47.3%

(NASDAQ: TSLA): 47.3% Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): 22.1%

(NYSE: NIO): 22.1% Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F): 12.9%

(NYSE: F): 12.9% General Motors Company (NYSE: GM): 9.2%

(NYSE: GM): 9.2% Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS): 8.5%

Tesla garnered most of the support from traders and investors in this week’s study.

Anticipation is high for Tesla’s second-quarter earnings report: the EV giant already announced record-breaking deliveries and has continued to outproduce competitors in the midst of a global microchip shortage.

Tesla trades at $645.30 per share, off the 52-week high of $900.40 per share.

Followed by Tesla, 25.7% of traders and investors believe Nio will grow the most by 2025.

Nio's ES6 SUV took the honors as the best quality luxury battery-electric vehicle, according to the recently conducted J.D. Power 2021 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study.

Nio shares trade at $44.41. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $10.91.

Ford shares are trading off their 52-week high of $16.46 at $13.98.

Meanwhile, traders and investors were most skeptical of GM (9.2%) and Workhorse (8.5%), seeing less upside for the two electric vehicle stocks relative to the group at large we surveyed.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that GM will cut production next week for manufacturing plants in Michigan, Indiana and Mexico that make the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

GM trades at $55.90, around 13% off the 52-week high of $64.30.

Electric-powered delivery vehicle manufacturer Workhorse is trading off the 52-week high of $42.96, at $11.25.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.