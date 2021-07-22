Cramer Weighs In On Clover, Nokia And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't want to traffic in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV). He doesn't trust its business model and he would rather be in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is making a comeback, and at $5.80, it is a buy, said Cramer.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) is a long term spec, said Cramer.

Cramer said Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has to put good numbers in the first week of August.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) has been a series of broken dreams and Cramer is done with broken-dream stocks.