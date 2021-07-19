EXCLUSIVE: Former PepsiCo President And Apple CEO John Sculley Tells A Steve Jobs Story

John Sculley, former president of PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) and former CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Monday.

A Steve Jobs Story: Before joning the team at Apple, Sculley spent five months getting to know Steve Jobs as the pair tried to determine whether or not they should work together, Sculley said. At the conclusion of the five-month period, Sculley looked at Jobs and said "I've thought about it a long time and I'm not coming to Apple."

Sculley told Benzinga that Jobs stepped closer to him on the terrace of Jobs' San Remo Tower apartment, sporting a black turtleneck sweater, and said "do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life ... or do you want to come with me and change the world?"

See the full interview here:

During his time at Apple with Jobs, Sculley said he learned to focus on looking at what was ahead. Jobs was able to see things that would become obvious to others 20 years in the future, he said.

Sculley On What To Look For: If Sculley were looking for companies to invest in, he would look for companies that are inventing new industries or offering new science or technology that reimagines existing industries, he told Benzinga.

Such companies often have a leadership team that is "insatiably curious," willing to take risks and able to recruit great talent, Sculley said. The leadership team should also possess a passion for whatever it is they do, he added.

The way to bring in really talented people is to have talented CEO leadership at the top, he said.

"It's all about talent," Sculley told Benzinga.

Tickers Mentioned In The Interview: Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU), Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA)