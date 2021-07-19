Why Ashford Hospitality Shares Dipped Today

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) shares are trading lower amid increased concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant. The company focuses on full-service hotels that are highly sensitive to changes in reopening policy.

Ashford Hospitality is a real estate investment trust focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. The company also recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that was unanimously approved by the board of directors. The stock began trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis today.

At the time of publication, shares of Ashford Hospitality were trading 7.6% lower at $16.76.

