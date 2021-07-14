 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wynn Resorts, Advanced Micro Devices And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) very much.

He keeps buying Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) for his charitable trust fund and he doesn't care it is trading lower.

Cramer sees Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) as a screaming buy.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading at 4 times earnings so Cramer wants to buy it and put it away.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) is up too much and a 2.5% yield ain't going to help you if we decide that there is a slowdown in world trade, said Cramer.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a very speculative stock, said Cramer. He would buy half of the position now.

Cramer knows Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) moved a great deal higher, but he would buy it.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) is okay, but there are other plays that are better, said Cramer.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is a buy, said Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

