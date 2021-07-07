 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On RadNet, Nano Dimension And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:26am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is a great situation and he likes the stock.

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) is a good spec, said Cramer.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is a sweet industrial that is undiscovered by most people, said Cramer. He sees it as the right place to be.

Instead of C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI), Cramer would rather buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Cramer is not a buyer of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM).

