Cramer Gives His Opinion On RadNet, Nano Dimension And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is a great situation and he likes the stock.
BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) is a good spec, said Cramer.
Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is a sweet industrial that is undiscovered by most people, said Cramer. He sees it as the right place to be.
Instead of C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI), Cramer would rather buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
Cramer is not a buyer of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media