Cramer Weighs In On Baidu, Clorox And More

On CNBC's "CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's not going to fight Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP) because this SPAC is below $10.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ: BIDU) is Cramer's second favorite Chinese stock after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

Instead of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN), Cramer would buy Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Cramer is betting Linda Rendle is going to make you money if you buy Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) under $180.

23Andme Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) is a really good company, said Cramer.