Cramer Gives His Opinion On First Solar, Stem And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is going to move up.
There are so many gambling companies and Cramer doesn't want to buy Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN).
Cramer would take some profits in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI).
He likes Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) and what it is doing with the environment.
At this moment, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is not going to do as well as the higher growth stocks, said Cramer.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media