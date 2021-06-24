 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On First Solar, Stem And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 11:08am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is going to move up.

There are so many gambling companies and Cramer doesn't want to buy Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN).

Cramer would take some profits in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI).

He likes Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) and what it is doing with the environment.

At this moment, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is not going to do as well as the higher growth stocks, said Cramer.

