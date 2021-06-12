Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Spotify And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE: RH) is just getting started and it goes higher.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) better.

Cramer would hold NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and he would buy more if it drops below $700.

Never bet against Eric Grubman, said Cramer. He is a buyer of his SPAC, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is very good, but it has three other competitors Cramer analyzed. With that much competition, he feels it's difficult to own the stock.

At these levels, you want to buy Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), said Cramer.