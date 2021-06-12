 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Spotify And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE: RH) is just getting started and it goes higher.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) better.

Cramer would hold NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and he would buy more if it drops below $700.

Never bet against Eric Grubman, said Cramer. He is a buyer of his SPAC, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is very good, but it has three other competitors Cramer analyzed. With that much competition, he feels it's difficult to own the stock.

At these levels, you want to buy Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), said Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCO + CHPT)

Electric Vehicle Charging Company Wallbox Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
2 Reasons Why Tesla Has Become An EV Stock Laggard
ChargePoint CEO Bullish Over Electric Pickups Prospects: Bloomberg
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media