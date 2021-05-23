3 Stocks That Could Bounce After Hitting 52-Week Lows Last Week

Several stocks hit new 52-week lows during the trading week that ended May 20. Here is a look at three that could be candidates to bounce back up.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings: Business data and analytics company Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE: DNB) reported revenue of $509.1 million, up 28.6% year-over-year for the recent first quarter. Organic growth was up 5.7% in the first quarter.

But the company’s net income fell, turning in a loss of 6 cents per share vs. earnings per share of 23 cents in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 0.6% in the North American region for the first quarter year-over-year. The company is forecasting full year revenue of $2.145 billion to $2.175 billion.

Shares fell to new lows of $21.17 during the week. The company’s growth has slowed, but the selloff could be overdone.

Vital Farms: Ethical food company Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) sells pasture-raised eggs and pasture-raised butter. Vital Farms is the second largest egg brand by retail dollar sales. First quarter revenue of $58.5 million was up 23% year-over-year. The company reported strong growth for additional retail stores and growing household penetration in the first quarter.

Vital Farms has products in over 16,500 retail stores. The company’s market share grew 120 basis points to 4.1% for pasture raised eggs. The company is forecasting full year fiscal revenue of $246 million to $253 million.

Shares of Vital Farms have traded between $19.06 and $43.29 since completing its IPO last August. Shares traded over $40 for several months after their debut before falling.

Shares could be ripe for a rebound after the selloff on increased valuation from the IPO.

Jamf Holdings: Working as an enterprise partner for companies that use Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) products, Jamf Holdings (NASDAQ: JAMF) offers ecosystem management and cloud software.

The company reported first quarter revenue of $81.2 million, up 34% year-over-year. Recurring revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $74.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, the company had annual recurring revenue of $308.0 million. The company sees full year revenue coming in a range of $335 million to $341 million.

Jamf Holdings announced an acquisition of Wandera that it said can help its leadership position in cloud security solutions.

At the end of the first quarter, Jamf had 21.8 million Apple devices on its platform from more than 50,000 customers. Shares of Jamf have traded between $27.77 and $42.87 over the last 52 weeks. Shares could recover from their lows set last week and trade higher after the upcoming second quarter earnings report.